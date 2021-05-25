NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There's a new café in town, nestled right in the center of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.
Audrea Goodwin, the owner of JP Café and JP Events, says the café will be a great way to uplift her fellow business owners.
“One of the things we wanted to make sure we did was come in and fuel the mind, body and soul,” Goodwin said. “It was a need that needed to be filled that we had to fill. Service has always been our motto, so to be able to come and serve the entrepreneur community, it was kind of a no-brainer.”
The café offers caffeine, healthy treats and sandwiches.
“Our menu isn’t junk food and things that aren’t promotive to people in productivity,” Goodwin said. “We were very intentional with the items that we chose to put on our menu.”
It's a convenient location for business owners in co-working spaces, especially for the owner of Twillo Brand Influencers, Adelaide Freeman.
“It’s so cool that I have coffee and food right here where I’m working so I can stop what I’m doing, go get a quick break and grab a cup of coffee and come right back, so it’s a game changer,” Freeman said.
A percentage of the proceeds from JP Café go toward an organization that's near and dear to Audrea’s heart.
“We’re not just fueling our community with working with entrepreneurs, but we’re also partnering with the Autism Society of Middle Tennessee,” Goodwin said. “We will be presenting them with a big check hopefully next year during their grand gala.”
Goodwin says it's always important for small businesses to pour back into the city they serve.
“It’s humbling to have even a very small platform to be able to give back to a community that has done so much for me and my family,” Goodwin said. “Both of my children were diagnosed with autism when autism was very new, so to be able to help others that are coming up in that process knowing how hard it is to find those resources.”
JP Café makes its debut on Tuesday. For more information about the café click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.