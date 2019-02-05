It’s a big year for Bellevue. Some major projects will soon be completed as others get underway.
When Shane Nasby was looking for a place to open his restaurant, HoneyFire BBQ, he picked his home community.
“We are as local as it gets being that we are not only from Nashville but from Bellevue,” Nasby said.
HoneyFire BBQ is right in the middle of One Bellevue Place, and business is expected to heat up when the Preds Ice Center and Community Center opens.
“I think it’s going to take us to a whole other level,” Nasby said.
The center will have two sheets of ice and will host youth sports events, lessons and frees skates. It opens in September with the NHL Rookie Tournament.
“I think it’s going to be a big boost to the economy,” Nasby said.
The Preds Ice and Community Center is just one of the projects underway in Bellevue.
“It’s a very exciting time for Bellevue,” Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg says site work begins next month for a new high school in Bellevue, it’s a relocation for Hillwood High School.
“Hillwood at its current location has about eight students in a mile of it that actually attend there, it’s a neighborhood that really goes to private school,” Rosenberg said.
The Red Caboose Park which is under renovation will also reopen before summer.
“It’s going to be great for Bellevue’s families,” Rosenberg said. “We've made a real effort to make sure the growth that's happening preserves the character of the community."
Character that’s drawing business and boosting the Nashville community.
"Bellevue it's coming on strong over the last few years, it's nice to get some notoriety,” Nasby said.
