NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the last few years, there has been a lull in business growth in the historic Hillsboro Village neighborhood. But 2020 is bringing a big business boom to the area.
Conveniently located between Vanderbilt and Belmont, Hillsboro Village is a popular collection of shops, boutiques and restaurants. A new addition to the neighborhood is the area's first ever hotel.
The Moxy Hotel isn’t just a place for tourists to stay. It’s very local-friendly with cocktail specials and weekend activities.
Kadian Springs, the general manager of Moxy Hillsboro Village, says it's exciting to be the newest addition to the area.
"The reception has just been great," says Springs. "It’s such a friendly neighborhood. The people are kind and thoughtful and it genuinely expresses what Nashville is-- the warmth and the hospitality."
The hotel serves bottomless mimosas and has a regular DJ on Saturdays. On Thursdays, if you show up wearing pink, the Moxy's signature color, you’ll get half price drinks.
Another new hot spot in town is E3 Chophouse
, an upscale steakhouse that’s backed by some famous faces. On any given weekend, you could bump into country music stars Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean or former baseball player Adam LaRoche. It's the perfect spot for people who want to avoid the big city crowds.
"There are some amazing steakhouses already in town, but most of them are downtown," says Amanda Virgillito, a spokesperson for E3 Chophouse. "So having something a little further outside of the mix for people who may live in other parts of Nashville... it’s a perfect place to go on your way home away from the downtown hubbub or even on your way into town for a big night out."
The menu highlights only the finest meats from cattle raised on the family ranch based in Kansas and other E3 certified ranches. They are hand cut in house and made to order. The menu will also feature shareable starters, a bar snack menu, and a full cocktail and wine list.
Just across the street from E3, Memphis-based Central BBQ announced their second Nashville location will be opening in the old Sportsman Grille location.
Of course, there are other local favorites to check out, like the ever-popular breakfast spot Biscuit Love. Just next door, a new pizza joint called Za is run by the same owner.
The growth within Hillsboro Village doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Construction is still underway just off of 21st Avenue South on a new strip of shops and boutiques that are set to open later this year.
