MT. JULIET, Tn. (WSMV) – Mt. Juliet officials announced Thursday their plans to put their new brine maker to work as more harsh winter weather nears the Tennessee area.

Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said Mt. Juliet is the only city he knows with its own brine machine. The machine is meant to treat the roads in advance of any potential snowstorm.

The city received the machine in November for about $60,000, and it already paid off last week, during a pair of winter storms.

"It made plowing easier, it made treating [the roads] later easier," Barlow said. "How much time do we save people, how fewer crashes or collisions do we prevent because we're able to do better treatment of the roadways."

Barlow got the idea for the city to invest in a brine maker when TDOT revealed it makes its own brine. Now, with a machine belonging to Mt. Juliet, Barlow says, if the need arises, they can help neighboring cities treat their roads in dire situations.

"We're actually able to go out and pre-treat our roadways which is not something we typically have the resources to be able to do," Barlow said.

With another round of snow looking more likely for this weekend, Mt. Juliet Public Works said the brine maker has plans to hit the roads, treating them with salt and brine before people take on the road Sunday.