NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A developer in East Nashville is taking a different approach to redeveloping the community.
Instead of tearing down history and replacing it with high rises, a developer in Edgefield is repurposing buildings.
Sitting alongside turn-of-the-century homes, a former church at the corner of Eighth and Russell streets has found new life as the Russell Hotel.
“It’s unlike anything else in town.”
Built in 1904, this re-imagined boutique hotel retains its religious heritage.
“We kept as much of the building as we could. We didn’t touch the outside, cleaned the stain glass and built the whole design around what’s already here. It’s just so beautiful.”
The developers included the Edgefield neighbors in every step of the renovation.
“They don’t know this neighborhood without this building. It’s been a really cool way to honor the building’s history as well as the neighbors around us. Now we are all neighbors.”
The first guests checked in on Wednesday. The hotel is booked through Sunday.
Part of the proceeds from a night’s stay at the Russell Hotel benefit programs for the homeless in Nashville.
