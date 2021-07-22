NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's hard to remember after a year of COVID, that diseases affect other species just like humans. A new bird disease is affecting several common songbird bird species causing eye swelling and weeping from the eyes.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responding to increased reports of dead birds in the state. Most of the reports come from several eastern and midwestern states.
Species affected include common grackles, European starlings, blue jays, and American robins along with other species of songbirds.
The TWRA confirmed that no birds have been found with the disease in Tennessee. TWRA also added that there have been no reports of the disease spreading in humans, poultry, or livestock.
"Disease experts are diligently working to determine the cause of the disease and have not found signs of infection from known illnesses (i.e. Salmonella, avian influenza, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease, herpesviruses, poxviruses, and Trichomonas parasites)," TWRA said in a press release.
The TWRA has recommendations for those who are concerned about the disease affecting their local bird populations:
