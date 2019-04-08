New billboard makes push for Rep. David Byrd to resign from office
Here’s the latest example of how far critics of a Tennessee lawmaker will go to try and force him out of office.
A new billboard is now up on Interstate 65 heading south of Nashville at the Wedgewood exit. At the top is a message to Governor Bill Lee, reading “Rep. David Byrd Must Go!” It then goes on to claim that the representative from Waynesboro sexually abused three women when they were teenagers.
A News4 I-Team investigation first revealed last year that those three women say Byrd touched them sexually or made sexual comments to them when they were teenagers and he was their basketball coach.
Byrd has refused to answer questions about their claims, only saying that since he was elected to office he’s done nothing wrong.
The accusations are from before he was a lawmaker.
The billboard is paid for by the organization Enough is Enough, which is nationally trying to remove lawmakers from office who they believe are credibly accused of sexual misconduct.
The group admits it was hard to get the billboard up and running, as it was rejected by several billboard vendors.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.