NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new billboard is presenting a very public call to action to remove Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, from office.
The digital billboard sits along I-65 northbound just before it intersects with I-40 in a stretch of roadway driven by tens of thousands of commuters daily.
"Representative Byrd should be removed from the Legislature,” says Aftyn Behn, a volunteer with the grassroots group Enough is Enough, which paid for the billboard. “He is an accused child molester, and we have victims who have been fighting this for months.”
Rep. Byrd was the subject of a News4 I-Team investigation. Three women have accused Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the Wayne County High School basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.
“We are steadfast in our determination, we are dedicated, we have been fighting this for 9 months and if it takes a billboard on I-65 for hundreds of thousands of people to see it, we are not going to stop until he resigns," says Behn.
Enough is Enough focuses on candidates for public office who have turned against women on the issues of sexual harassment or violence against women and children. The organization provides public information’s and opposes politicians who have a poor track record on issues that effect women.
Ousting Rep. Byrd has been the organization’s main goal, but it also organized against outgoing Speaker Glen Casada for his protection of Byrd – even elevating Byrd to chairing an education sub-committee.
Speaker Casada was the target of the group’s first billboard before he announced this week he would resign.
The Republican leader who is next in line to take over the Tennessee House, Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn, says he believes the women who have Rep. Byrd of sexual misconduct.
Behn says she met with Dunn today and was encouraged by how receptive he was to the issues facing women in the state.
"It was the first time that we felt that there was constructive dialogue around the issue of Rep. Byrd," says Behn. “We remain steadfast in our demand that Representative Byrd be expelled from the Legislature."
The leaders of Enough is Enough say they have been met with such an oppressive culture toward women at the state house that their mission evolved to include a bigger goal – to get rid of all hostility toward women in state government.
"To them it's about politics,” says Behn. “To us it's about survivors and their stories and the lives they have had to endure because of behavior to men."
