NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee lawmaker is explaining why he wants to change who makes the final decision on things like mask mandates in the six counties with county boards.
State Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, wants mayors to make the final decisions in counties with health boards, not the health board itself. He said this will help streamline how things are done across the state.
“It’s basically the same structure we have in state government,” said Zachary. “We let the governor make the final decision. He has advice from health board and Dr. (Lisa) Piercy, but he makes the final decision and that’s why we elect him.”
The change would only impact Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan counties. The other 89 counties already get their direction from the state.
