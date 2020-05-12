NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Council will vote next month on whether to advance a bill that would charge commercial and residential developers a new fee to build in Nashville.
The bill comes after hundreds of Nashvillians have voiced their frustrations over Mayor John Cooper's proposed property tax increase.
This new bill wouldn't have any impact on that property tax hike. It would make some more money for the city from outside developers, who are adding to Nashville’s construction boom and crowded infrastructure.
This new proposal would charge developers $5,000 for every commercial building and $1,500 for every residential unit that would be built within Davidson County.
According to the proposal, 60% of that money would go straight to Metro Nashville Public Schools. The rest would fund city roads and sidewalks as well as various needs and updates to things such as sewers around town.
The vote is set to take place next month, but even if it passes, it may not happen. That's because, according to real estate attorneys, charging such fees is actually illegal in Davidson County.
However, supporters of the bill said pushing this forward could lead lawmakers to undo that law, especially given the recent news of a 32% property tax increase and spending cuts from Mayor John Cooper's office.
They said these fees would take some of the burden off taxpayers and put it on developers who desperately want to be in the "it city".
The bill's four co-sponsors are inclined to go ahead with the vote, despite a legal battle.
The vote has been rescheduled a few times, due to coronavirus, but right now, set to be voted on June 2.
