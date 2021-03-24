NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new bill introduced would remove any textbooks and instructional materials that address lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, or transgender issues or lifestyles.

The bill, which says issues with LGBT often offends a "significant portion of students," is working to put under the same restrictions in schools as religion.

The bill starts by stating "Tennessee public schools should focus student attention academic curricula critical for students success."

If passed, this would mean that any books or school materials that promote, normalize, support or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender lifestyles would be removed from public schools and labeled as "inappropriate."

This bill comes out shortly after a bill passed to restrict transgender athletes from being able to participate in sports unless it is with their assigned at birth gender.

This bill will be revisited on March 30 with the Education Instruction Subcommittee.