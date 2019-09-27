WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Artists from Middle Tennessee head to Humphreys county Saturday with paint for a unique way to mix their creativity with Waverly's Natural Beauty.
The trees that now hold 14 empty white slabs will soon be named Walls Art Park with the color coming from Murals and a sort of Professional Graffiti.
This is a first and an ambitious move for Waverly, 60 miles west of Nashville
Twenty-five real artists and you, too, are invited to fill up the walls with whatever....likely spray painted over in a week, which is actually encouraged.
There are no rules or regulations, just space where graffiti is actually wanted.
