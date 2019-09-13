A massive gaming and arcade bar is headed to South Nashville.
Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar will feature five decades worth of over 300 vintage and new arcade games and pinball machines, making it one of the largest selections of games in the country.
Nashville's newest entertainment venue is slated to open in an old trucking terminal at 201 Terminal Court. The 10,000-square-foot space will keep the industrial theme with a rustic exterior, adding a Nashville vibe of bright, painted colors.
If gaming isn't your thing, there's still something for everyone with indoor/outdoor dining, lounge areas, live music and even VIP rooms for private parties.
The area of town is grabbing local's attention. Most would expect to see a venue like this in the heart of downtown, but it's actually revamping South Nashville.
Patrick McKennon, owner of Music City Pinball, is the owner and creator of the project. He says south Nashville was a great fit for his idea, not only because there's nothing like it, but because of all of the growth Nashville is seeing in every area of town.
"With the growth in Nashville, especially with the soccer stadium going in at the Fairgrounds, coupled with what is already going on downtown, it just made a lot of sense to be 2.5 miles from downtown," says McKennon. "Very convenient, but also convenient to Nashvillians that don't wanna go into the gridiron of downtown traffic. It just made a lot of sense for us."
Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar is set to open later this fall.
