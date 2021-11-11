NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – While saving money can be challenging even for an adult, and a new app aims to help kids not only save money but invest it.
According to a report from roostermoney.com, more than half of parents give their children an allowance. With an average $9.80 per week, about 35 percent of those children, ages 4-14, are saving their money.
“If you think about it, that’s all we do. We make financial decisions every single day,” said Gregg Murset, CEO of Busy Kid. “And a lot of times we don’t make the best financial decision, so we need to learn earlier in life how to do all that stuff.”
Busy Kid is an app that teaches children how to navigate money in a digital world.
“I think gone are the days of like the piggy dresser or jars you put money in or envelopes,” Murset explained. “Forget about all that. It’s digital now. It’s money you can’t see, and you’ve got to have experience with invisible money to know how to manage it.”
The app works like a checking account, and it also comes with a debit card for kids to use.
“It’s your kid’s first job with direct deposit,” Murset said. “You give them chores to do around the house, they mark them off, and then on a Friday, we’re going to send you as a parent…today is payday, review it and then approve it, just like a boss would at work.”
Furthermore, the app divides the money into sections. Kids can “go and invest in fractional shares of stock, share…and donate to charities, and then lastly spend,” according to Murset. Murset said the app allows the children will get the same experiences as their parents.
“If they can swipe their own card and feel the pain when that happens,” Murset said. “They’re going to figure out money much better than if you hand it over and let them blow it.”
To download the app, click here.
