NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new app has been launched to help you keep up with what’s happening in Nashville.
Tripblazr just launched the app See Nash.
The app shows Nashville through vides making your time in the city more effective and fun.
You can go to the See Nash website where there are links to videos, descriptions and ranking of restaurants, tourist attractions, bars, shopping and so much more.
This is a partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and it uses YouTube, which is the second largest search engine, so this lets you virtually step inside and get a look at the ambiance and setting for each location.
You can search based on certain areas in the city – Midtown, The Gulch or Downtown, for example – with the app showing placing you might not have known were there.
You see what you’re getting in video form, which the founder of the site said is huge in finding what’s right for you.
“But really it’s all about for a night out on the town to ambiance of a place and being able to say alright, this is my scene or no this isn’t my scene, time to find something different,” said Nate Vogel, who helped develop the site. “I think it helps people save time when they are looking to go out and have that one weekend where the kids are with the babysitter. You know you don’t want to waste it. You want to have the best possible time, so a video just helps you prioritize your time and money in finding the best thing to do.”
Vogel said the app changes the way you explore Nashville.
“We don’t see the town unless friends come into town. They’ll be like ‘Hey, let’s go to Nashville,’” said Vogel. “You get down there, you see three or four different things and you’re like ‘Oh, when did that get there?’”
The company is already thinking about the future.
Trailblazr is hoping to expand to more cities and expand See Nash to make it more interactive.
The company has partnered with Premier Parking to show where you can park around Nashville.
