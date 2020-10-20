NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has stepped up to keep area children connected and supported.
Now, the nonprofit's launching a national pilot program for a new app called MentorHub.
The app helps children identify their top challenges, then connects them to free virtual tools that can help, in areas like school, friendships, sadness and worries.
"A lot of support services are delivered face-to-face and in a building and those have been retracted during this pandemic, and so what this app does is it brings these services to the young person wherever they are," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee CEO Melissa Hudson-Gant.
Hudson-Gant says they're honored to team up with the app's creators out of the University of Massachusetts Boston.
She says the app gives young people some distance behind a screen, allowing them to have more authentic conversations with their mentor.
"This is providing, meeting the needs that we've uncovered of the kids that we're serving," Hudson-Gant said. "It is effective, it is easily accessible, it provides rea time information back to all of the adults in that young person's life."
Hudson-Gant says they're always in need of mentors.
If you'd like to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee click here.
If you'd like more information on the new MentorHub app click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.