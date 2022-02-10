NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's skyline continues to change and grow, now adding in a brand new 29-story tower of luxury apartments.

805 Lea is in the newly developed SoBro area. It is nestled right between the Gulch and downtown Nashville.

The 356 units are complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Amenities include a saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog spa, and a 24-hour concierge.

"There's always someone here for the residents at all times," Miranda Flowers, the Sales Specialist for 805 Lea, said.

With so many places to work and so many businesses relocating near Broadway, the demand for more places to live downtown has grown significantly over the years. 805 Lea is one of the many new living spaces added to Nashville's increasing heartbeat.

"I think people are looking for that new high-rise feels without living in the congestion and craziness of downtown," Flowers said. "So, I think we're a really good option for people who are looking to be away from all that craziness. But they can still walk 10 minutes to get to all the wonderful places Nashville has to offer."

There will be public retail spaces open by this summer on the ground floor.