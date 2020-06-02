NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Coronavirus has taken a toll on local business and real estate these last few months, but construction on new buildings hasn’t seemed to be as greatly affected.
In fact, construction gets underway this month on another brand new apartment complex located in Midtown.
At the corner of 21st Avenue North and Spruce Street, what is now an empty field, will soon be the base for The Foundry, a 231-unit apartment building complete with amenities like a private pool, co-working spaces, a dog park and sidewalks.
One of the largest development companies in the country is behind it. Wood Partners is based out of Atlanta, but opened a Nashville office last year.
Since their move to Music City, they’re making their mark by adding five new buildings across the city.
In addition to the Foundry apartments, Wood Partners is also behind a multi-unit apartment building in the Nations, just announced in April, called the Union, as well as a development site at MetroCenter.
Most of those permits and construction loans were also sealed during the coronavirus pandemic. They company says with Nashville being an “it city”, the demand for more places to live and work is just too high for coronavirus to bring it down for too long.
The Foundry apartments are expected to be completed and ready for move-in by 2022.
