NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor is urging Tennesseans to wear masks or face coverings in public to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in a new ad campaign.
The state of Tennessee is launching a new advertising campaign on Friday. It is titled, "Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19."
Gov. Bill Lee said in the ad, wearing masks or face coverings in public "is a simple but effective way" to "help stop the spread of COVID-19."
Face it. Masks fight the spread of COVID-19. #TNfights pic.twitter.com/ETFwlt2hai— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 23, 2020
“I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87 year old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track," Lee said in a statement on Thursday.
"Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19" will appear on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print, and billboards statewide
