HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - David Bennet worked on the movie “Walk the Line.” He helped create thousands of music videos.
Now he and his company Monolith Studios will be the anchor tenants at the new music city studios Hendersonville.
"We're going to be able to create environments where the actors come within the LED volume and react to content on the screens," Bennet said.
Monolith is just one stakeholder. 60% of the other spaces are filled
And when it’s done, the studio will have a 200,000 square foot sound stage.
Another 500,000 square feet will be dedicated to content.
On the inside, the managing director envisions what he called a Willy Wonka-type assembly line for all things media.
"Most people globally, they see all the candy but they don’t see how it’s made," he said. "And so this campus is essentially the factory of content of productions across the film live event broadcast and metaverse industries."
With it comes 800 new jobs paying salaries starting at $75,000 and the opportunity for young up and comers to learn about the industry.
Hendersonville students out of high school will get a feel for what it's like to work in a studio.
With this studio, there's hope that big stars will come to Hendersonville if they need to rehearse for a concert. Movies could be created from Hendersonville from the start.
The studio is fully funded and expected to be complete in 2023.
