A 51-acre plot of land is set to become a new park in Bellevue.
The land sits just behind the soccer fields off Coley Davis Road near Highway 70.
Council recently accepted the donation of land by the Dorothy Cate and Thomas F. Frist Foundation to Metro Parks.
Metro Parks said the potential parks elements include: extensive greenway trails, a substantial tree canopy, a multi-purpose play field(s), picnic areas, natural areas and possibly creek access.
Councilman Dave Rosenberg said now the community engagement process begins.
“Nashville’s seen so much development and we’ve seen so many trees come down, and we’ve been largely immune from that in Bellevue because of the hills and interesting topography,” Rosenberg said. “Here’s a plot of land that’s flat could easily be developed, clear cut and turned into some sort of development in the future, and now we know forever we’ve got another 51 acres of beautiful land to enjoy.”
There is no potential opening date currently. Metro Parks said the planning process has not been started and the project not yet funded.
