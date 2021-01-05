It's never too late. That's the message from an 89-year-old Bellevue man and an 86-year-old woman who are both loving the new year.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For so many, lonely is what defines life in your 80s.

“I had girlfriends so we’d go out in the day, but when you came home you were alone”

“After my wife died it was hard for more than a year then I was lonely, deadly lonely.”

Three days into the new year, Rudy and Florence Saperstein’s morning coffee just tastes better.
 
“He’s cute," Florence says.
 
"She won’t say I'm handsome,” Rudy says with a laugh.
 
Silly bickering like a husband and wife, which they are.
 
She’s 89, he’s 86, and just married. All thanks to the phone call inviting her out on a date.
 
"I felt like a 16-year-old, she's gonna tell me no, she's going to reject me," Rudy said. "But I asked her out, and she agreed to go out with me, and as they say, the rest is history.”
 
Florence, single now for over 30 years, Rudy once married more than 50, now life changes for them happily.
     
“I said I'd never get married again," Florence said. "Never say never because it'll come back to bite you.”

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

