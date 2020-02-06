(WSMV) – Netflix finally has rolled out a solution to a problem causing thousands of complaints: autoplay.
The streaming service tweeted Thursday “some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”
Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab— Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020
If you’re looking to edit your autoplay features in Netflix:
- Sign in to Netflix
- Select Manage Profiles from the menu
- Select the profile you would like to update.
- Check or uncheck the option to "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."
Netflix has said there may be a delay before the new setting takes effect.
The feature automatically played portions of a title the user would linger on. The video would either be a trailer for the show or movie or it would be a random clip for the show or movie. The autoplay function was intended to keep users streaming and to provide information about a show or movie they would be considering.
However, many would this feature more annoying than helpful.
