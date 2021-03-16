NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The premiere of A Netflix musical shot in Nashville is just ten days away.
The Netflix musical "A Week Away" will premiere on March 26th. It's the story of a troubled teen, who takes a leap of faith by going to camp, and the film crew shot the movie at the YMCA's Camp Widjiwagan in Antioch.
"Everything from cabins, the grounds, the lake, even the soundtrack was done here," the camp's executive director Jeff Merhige said.
Starting in August 2019, the crews spent 12 weeks filming, while camp Widjiwagan went on as normal.
"So it became this really fun dance between us and the filmmakers," said Merhige.
If you watch closely, you'll see a few Nashville campers and counselors making their movie debuts.
"We asked camp families to get involved in extra days, and some of the church's youth groups got involved," Merhige said.
Eventually, the YMCA plans to install markers to show where specific scenes were shot.
"Like one of the iconic scenes in the movie poster is our sailing dock and all of our campers know it as the place where you pick up a banana boat," Merhige said.
Merhige hopes the movie will lift your spirits.
"The world needs it. The world needs happy," Merhige said.
He said maybe some would feel inspired to spend "a week away" at camp.
"Know that your Nashville camp is open for business and accepting registrations, and we're so excited to get the kids outside again. We're so excited for the magic of camp to be in the movie and the magic of camp to be back," Merhige said.
To watch the trailer, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.