RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Nestlé Waters, a division of Nestlé Group, is closing their Red Boiling Springs plant effective Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the plant sent a statement to News4 from factory manager Dan Disney, who said that affected employees will be provided with separation packages.
There were 43 employees impacted by the announcement.
Read the full statement below:
Bottled water is a highly competitive category. In response to the competitive situation, we are evolving our business to better align our current operations to meet our future needs and position the company for long-term success. As one step toward that goal, we have made the decision to cease production at the Red Boiling Springs, TN facility, effective December 4, 2018.
While we are confident that this action will allow us to better serve our customers and make the company stronger, we recognize the impact that this decision will have on our Macon County associates and their families, and the Red Boiling Springs community. We will support each impacted associate with separation packages. We are grateful to all of our Red Boiling Springs associates whose hard work, skills and commitment to quality have made our brands loved and trusted by consumers across the country. We are also appreciative of the many residents and organizations in Red Boiling Springs with whom we have been proud to collaborate on a variety of important community initiatives.
- Dan Disney, RBS (Red Boiling Springs) Factory Manager
