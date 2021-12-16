NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is working an outage in the Cane Ridge area of Nashville. Currently, nearly 2,500 customers are without power.
We've got a large outage in the Cane Ridge area. Working to restore power now. #NESOutageAlert— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 17, 2021
There is no word on what caused the outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.