NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service is warning customers of heavy scam activity.
The company did not name any specific scams, but warned customers there has been a large number of phone threats going around.
We're getting reports of heavy scam activity in our service area. If you get a call from NES and you think it might be a scammer, hang up immediately and call us directly at (615) 736-6900. #StopScams pic.twitter.com/d7MY6aDvJT— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 2, 2020
NES says if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the company but you suspect it's a scam, hang up immediately.
Then call NES at (615) 736-6900 to report the scam.
