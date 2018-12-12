NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is warning customers about scammers spoofing the NES outage number threatening to disconnect customers if a payment isn't immediately made.
According to NES, a number of reports of the scam have already been reported coming from the number 615-234-0000. NES maintains that they do not contact customers from the outage number, and contacted customers should hang up immediately.
If you are unsure about the status of your NES account, you're asked to contact the NES Customer Relations line before taking any action at (615) 736-6900.
NES also recommends you follow these steps so you don't fall victim to the scam:
- If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don't pay, hang up immediately.
- Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.
- If you have questions about the legitimacy of a call, text, or on-site visit; call NES immediately.
- If you think you have fallen victim, contact police.
Nashville Electric Service provides power to more than 400,000 customers in Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.