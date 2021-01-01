NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Electric Service will not be disconnecting customers' power for January.
As Nashvillians deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Christmas day bombing, NES officials said they would stop disconnections for non-payment through Jan. 31. They will also waive reconnection fees through February 28.
Anyone who needs help paying their utility bills is asked to apply for assistance by clicking here. To minimize wait time, click here. Any customers, who are 75 years and older, can call 615-269-6835.
NES officials warn customers about a holiday scam where suspects are claiming they will disconnect customers' power if they are not paid in 30 minutes. Company employees also reported this scam to NES.
"These scammers usually try to intimidate customers into providing financial information, purchasing a pre-paid debit card for payment, or calling a toll-free number to make the payment," NES said in a statement on Friday.
To avoid being scammed, NES recommends the following items:
- If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up. This is a scam.
- NES does not provide a toll-free number to call for making a payment.
- If you have doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit, reach out to NES at 615-736-6900 before taking any action.
- Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.
- If you think you are a victim of a scam, contact the local police.
For help, NES customers can call customer relations at 615-736-6900 or visit NES at 1214 Church Street on Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information from NES, click here.
