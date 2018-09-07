NASHVILLE (WSMV) - NES is warning neighbors in the Pennington Bend area about their upcoming use of a sound cannon to scare away pigeons.
The sound cannon will be used between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 5 and 8 p.m. starting on Monday and will continue for several weeks.
NES officials said the cannon produces a noise similar to firecrackers and will disrupt the nesting pattern of the birds at the substation.
They are hoping to prevent future power outages by scaring away the birds.
The substation is located at 2624 Pennington Bend Rd.
