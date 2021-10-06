Nashville, TN (WSMV) - To fund home improvement for lower-income customers, Nashville Electric Service (NES) will launch their "Power of Change" program, which will round customers' NES bills to the nearest dollar.
All of the funds will go directly to NES' Home Uplift program and be distributed towards the costs of home renovations for qualifying homes. Some of the requirements homes will have to meet include income level, homeownership in the NES service area, and if the primary source of heating and cooling is electricity.
All NES customers' bills will automatically be rounded to the nearest dollar starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The maximum amount a customer will donate is .99 cents per month, or up to $11.88 each year.
“Not having access to energy-efficient home upgrades contributes to the financial challenges many of our customers are already experiencing due to the impacts of the pandemic,” said NES President and CEO Decosta Jenkins. “We created a program to respond to this need in a way that allows Middle Tennesseans to help make a big difference.”
The funding from this new program will ultimately benefit the quality of life and health. Properly insulated homes help reduce colds and sicknesses.
“We are asking for pocket change from individual customers that will accumulate into millions of dollars in repairs and upgrades over time for customers who need it most,” added Jenkins.
NES encourages all customers to participate in the program. However, customers can opt-out by logging into their NES accounts and switching the Power of Change button off.
Customers can also call Customer Relations at (615)-736-6900 and follow the prompts to opt out using their accounts.
