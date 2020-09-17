NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A newly-filed lawsuit claims Nashville Electric Service is being sued for $750,000 in the death of 19-year-old Dwayne Sims.
Sims died on the night of Feb. 19. 2019, after being struck by a car under streetlights that were not functioning at the time, according to the suit.
The lawsuit is also suing the driver of the car that struck Sims.
“He was walking and just doing Dwayne, getting his exercise,” said Sharron Sims, Dwayne’s mother.
“It’s a tragic loss of life that comes as a preventable accident,” said Rocky McElhaney, Sims’ attorney.
A spokesperson for NES released a statement to News4 Investigates reading in part, “NES did not receive a report of streetlight outage for the location near the time of the accident. NES is sympathetic to what occurred, but we cannot comment further given the pending lawsuit.”
New4 Investigates is now requesting that NES release to us the location of all non-functioning streetlights, and we will provide that information when it becomes available.
