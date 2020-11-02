NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service has resumed disconnections for people, who haven’t paid their bills.
This decision comes after the electric company waived fees for six month due to COVID-19.
News 4 crews noticed lines wrapped around the NES building off of Church Street on Monday.
News 4 reached out to them about those folks who were waiting in line and they said they were either paying their electric bill or trying to work out ways to make sure their electricity is not shut off.
NES released a statement on Monday that reads in part:
“NES is offering multiple ways to help customers who are having trouble paying their bill. NES encourages customers to apply for assistance at www.needlink.gov."
NES said consumers can apply for aid in the following ways:
- Nashville Response fund: visit www.nashvilleresponsefund.com/individuals
- Metro Action Commission: Customers living in Davidson County can apply for energy assistance at www.nashville.gov/mac, or call 615-862-8860 ext. 70100 to request an application to be sent by mail. You can also request an application by emailing maccustomer@nashville.gov.
- Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency: visit www.midcumberland.org.
For NES customers, who need help with payment and assistance options, are asked to call 615-736-6900.
