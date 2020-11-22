NASHVILLE (WSMV) - NES Power is working to get the remaining lights back on after at least 4,600 customers lost power in Nashville.
Of the 4,600, 2,600 customers were in the Hendersonville area while the remaining 2,000 were in the Brentwood area, according to a Facebook post from NES.
The Hendersonville outage was a reported power pole fire which is contained and a new pole is being put up. There is no time available at this time for when it will be restored.
As of 9:30 p.m., all Brentwood customers are back up and running while Hendersonville still has nearly 1,000 customers still in the dark.
