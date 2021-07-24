NES Logo
Courtesy: NES

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Early Saturday evening, the Nashville Electric Service acknowledged that over 2,700 customers were without power in the Old Hickory area of northeast Nashville. 

Around 5pm, NES said crews were sent to address the issue and that the outage would be restored as quickly as possible.

A few hours later around 9pm, NES said they resolved the mass outage affecting 2,758 and asked anyone who may still be experiencing no power to call them at 615-234-0000

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.