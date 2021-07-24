NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Early Saturday evening, the Nashville Electric Service acknowledged that over 2,700 customers were without power in the Old Hickory area of northeast Nashville.
Around 5pm, NES said crews were sent to address the issue and that the outage would be restored as quickly as possible.
2,758 customers in Old Hickory are currently experiencing power outages. A crew is en route now and will restore power to the area as quickly and as safely as possible. #NESOutageAlerts— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) July 24, 2021
A few hours later around 9pm, NES said they resolved the mass outage affecting 2,758 and asked anyone who may still be experiencing no power to call them at 615-234-0000.
