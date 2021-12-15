NES

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service crews have restored power to all of the customers who lost it during the weekend storms. 

As of 4:45 p.m., NES officials said power has been restored to about 95,000 customers after storms knocked out power. 

"Thank you, Nashville, for your support! Your kind words fuel our team members to persevere," NES tweeted.

NES is reminding people that crews will be making repairs to damaged power equipment and that could result in possible outages. To check outages in your area, click here

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.