NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service crews have restored power to all of the customers who lost it during the weekend storms.
As of 4:45 p.m., NES officials said power has been restored to about 95,000 customers after storms knocked out power.
"Thank you, Nashville, for your support! Your kind words fuel our team members to persevere," NES tweeted.
From 95,000 outages after Saturday's storm, all customers able to receive power now have been restored. Thank you, Nashville, for your support! Your kind words fuel our team members to persevere. Also, thank you to our NES team for their hard work and passion for our hometown. pic.twitter.com/RGs2pUcPiz— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 15, 2021
NES is reminding people that crews will be making repairs to damaged power equipment and that could result in possible outages. To check outages in your area, click here.
