NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service crews have restored power to almost all of 4,000 customers affected in the Madison area on Saturday night.
According to NES officials, the two outages were reported around 7 p.m.
Customers who contacted News 4 said power blinked on and off about four or five times before finally going off.
This outage included the Neelys Bend Road area in Madison.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.