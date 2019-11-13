NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Cold temperatures are to blame for power outages across Davidson County on Wednesday morning, according to Nashville Electric Service.
Early Wednesday morning, over 7,500 customers in LaVergne were without power briefly. Power also went out to more than 13,000 customers in Goodlettsville and over 700 lost power in Germantown.
NES power crews are working to restore power to customers as quickly as possible. Check out the outage map for the latest outages.
