NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After severe weather moved through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, the Nashville Electric Service is reporting over 1,000 customers without power.
1/3 NES customers are waking up to just over 4,000 outages across our system due to overnight storms. As soon as it is safe to do so, NES crews will begin making repairs on damaged power poles and electricity lines.— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) May 4, 2021
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, NES reported 1,078 customers still without power.
NES is working to remove downed power lines on Greer Road. A tree came down but has since been cleared. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/FWOhUMUtK6— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) May 4, 2021
Earlier Tuesday morning, over 4,000 customers had reported being without power.
Crews have been working to restore power to customers. If your area is still without power, NES says crews will begin working on restoring power as soon as it is safe for them to do so.
To report an outage to NES you can text "OUT" to 637797 (NESPWR) from your mobile device.
To view NES's live outage map click here.
