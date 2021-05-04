NES truck

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As severe weather moves into Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Electric Service is reporting nearly 3,800 customers without power Tuesday morning. 

As of 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, NES reported just under 3,800 without power. 

The company says crews will begin working on restoring power as soon as it is safe for them to do so. 

To report an outage to NES text "OUT" to 637797 (NESPWR) from your mobile device.

To view NES's live outage map click here. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.