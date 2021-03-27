NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service reports thousands of people are without power after storms rolled through Davidson County on Saturday morning.

According to the NES website, there are more than 4,000 customers without power as of 10:40 a.m. To check outages in your area, click here. This number out outages is down from 16,000 earlier in the morning.

There was a thunderstorm warning for Davidson County on Saturday morning. More rain, storms, and flooding are possible this weekend.