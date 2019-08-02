NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - About 4,700 customers with Nashville Electric Service don't have power at their homes and businesses as of 9 p.m., according to the power provider's website.
The outages are scattered across the usage area, with a larger number of customers in the dark in East Nashville and Sylvan Park neighborhoods.
A large number of outages have been reported in the Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard neighborhoods, as well Nashboro Boulevard and Bell Road.
Crews have been dispatched to the reported outages and will be restored as soon as possible, NES officials said.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
