NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is working to restore power to more than 2,800 customers in West Nashville.
Crews are working to safely restore power to more than 2.8k customers in West Nashville after a downed power line caused outages in the area. #NES #Nashville— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) January 2, 2021
