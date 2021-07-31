NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service is reporting outages for its customers as a result of the severe weather that has moved across Davidson County Saturday night.
NES said nearly 4,500 customers are without power as a result of equipment failure.
NES added that workers are on their way to address the outages and resolve the issue.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates
4495 customers across the city are currently experiencing outages due to equipment failure. Crews are en route now to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. #NESOutageAlert— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) August 1, 2021
