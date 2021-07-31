NES

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service is reporting outages for its customers as a result of the severe weather that has moved across Davidson County Saturday night.

NES said nearly 4,500 customers are without power as a result of equipment failure. 

NES added that workers are on their way to address the outages and resolve the issue.

Stay tuned with News4 for updates

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.