NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Delays are expected in the area of Fesslers Lane and Murfreesboro Pike after a tractor trailer crash early Wednesday.
Metro Police say a tractor trailer crashed into an NES pole around 2:45 a.m. NES repairs will reportedly take up to 8 hours.
Murfreesboro Road traffic will be diverted to Elm Hill Pike from Fesslers Lane and traffic approaching Murfreesboro Pike from Parris Avenue will be turned around to go back towards Fesslers Lane, according to officials.
Police have not released what caused the crash or any reported injuries.
