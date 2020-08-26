NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service announced Wednesday that it has released contract crews to assist in power restoration efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

NES said five contract crews are currently being staged in Kenner, LA, and four contract crews are staging in Baton Rouge to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

NES will continue to monitor the need for assistance and consider releasing additional crews, if needed.

+3 Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Laura was moving over the Gulf early Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

American Red Cross of Tennessee Region

On Monday, American Red Cross of Tennessee Region had mobilized 20 volunteers to the area to help with recovery efforts.

Those sent were from: