NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service announced Wednesday that it has released contract crews to assist in power restoration efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.
NES said five contract crews are currently being staged in Kenner, LA, and four contract crews are staging in Baton Rouge to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
NES will continue to monitor the need for assistance and consider releasing additional crews, if needed.
Laura was moving over the Gulf early Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
American Red Cross of Tennessee Region
On Monday, American Red Cross of Tennessee Region had mobilized 20 volunteers to the area to help with recovery efforts.
Those sent were from:
- Northeast Chapter (4) – two shelter workers on the ground in Alabama; facilities manager virtually to Florida; disaster support manager on the ground in Texas.
- East Tennessee Chapter (4) – facilities manager on the ground in Iowa; shelter work on the ground in Alabama; disability integration supervisor for Florida; disaster health services virtually for Alabama/Mississippi.
- Southeast Chapter (1) – shelter worker on the ground in Alabama.
- Heart of Tennessee Chapter (1) – shelter supervisor on the ground in Alabama.
- Nashville Chapter – casework and recovery manager virtually for Illinois; shelter worker on the ground in Alabama.
- Tennessee River Chapter (2) – transportation manager virtually deployed to Alabama/Mississippi; shelter worker on the ground in Alabama.
- Mid-South Chapter (6) – six shelter workers on the ground in Alabama.
