NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An electric company in Nashville is working to help anyone struggling to pay their electric bill during these chilly temperatures.
Nashville Electric Service (NES) says it will stop performing disconnections if temperatures don't get above freezing.
They say they're working around the clock to restore power to anyone experience an outage.
Customer Relations: (615) 736-6900
Report an Outage: (615) 234-0000, visit https://t.co/KA3Q8Prr6l or text OUT to 637797 (NESPWR) if your account is enabled for text.
The company's also warning the public of increased scam activity with crooks capitalizing off of the winter storm.
The scammers behind it are reportedly threatening to disconnect power if customers don't make a payment within 30 minutes of receiving the call. They say some of the NES employees have even been targeted.
NES says they don't make calls from a 'disconnection department' and they would never make a call 30 minutes before disconnecting power.
The company does not have a toll-free number for making a payment and they're not disconnecting power while projected high temperature is below freezing.
