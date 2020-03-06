NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Electric Service is in the process of repairing tornado damage, and some repairs require shutting off power in sections.
NES will cut the power serving Hermitage at 3:00PM for approximately two to two and a half hours.
Their crews will be working as fast as possible to restore power, but because so many of the affected residences are connected in some form to the damaged lines, Hermitage area customers will see the power off for this period.
Mt. Juliet PD has alerted the public that this could affect Hickory Hills, Chandler Pointe, and Kelsey Glen neighborhoods.
