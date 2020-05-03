Storm damage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sunday's storm has thousands of outages and many may not have power for a week or two. 

The storm tore up trees, took down power lines, and caused widespread damage throughout the state. The strong winds left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power. 

NES said the storm with winds of 60 to 80 mph caused one of the largest power outages on record for the company. NES officials said some customers could be without power for as long as a week or two. 

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Nashville Electric Service said there is more than 101,000 customers without power, due to the storm. To check your area, click here. 

NES crews are continuing to assess the damage and working to get power restored as soon as possible.

"This is unfortunate timing on the heels of the tornado and as we deal with combating COVID-19. NES will not stop until power is back on in the Music City," Nashville Electric Service said in a statement on Sunday.  

If you see a downed line, you are advised to immediately call 911. 

Crews are working "around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.” To report an outage, call 615-234-0000. 

Storm Damage - May 3, 2020

