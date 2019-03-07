NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NES Power tweeted Wednesday night that over 13,000 customers in south Nashville were without power.
NES Power says the outage occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was likely caused by a tripped breaker.
Shortly after tweeting about the outage, the NES reported that 6,000 customers had restored power, but that 7,000 customers were still in the dark.
NES Power says that crews restored power to all 13,000 affected customers around 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.